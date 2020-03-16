I-Team: Gun stores jammed due to coronavirus outbeak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FOX 8 I-Team has found people suddenly jamming stores to buy guns and ammunition because of the coronavirus.

Yes, guns and ammo.

Monday, an I-Team camera rolled inside the Stonewall Gun Shop and Range.

We saw crowds waiting in long lines to buy guns, worried the coronavirus outbreak will lead to chaos in the street or a government clampdown.

Peter Resto bought a handgun. He said, “Kinda scary. Very scary. More scary than the coronavirus out there.”

The folks running Stonewall say they can’t remember anything quite like this.

Chantel Freeman said, “They’re afraid there’s going to be a zombie apocalypse.”

She added, “People are concerned about martial law. Their guns might be taken away. People are buying guns that have no experience using them because they’re afraid. They’re buying handguns, rifles, shotguns. They’re buying it all.”

We found people willing to wait in line for hours. Much longer than they’d have to wait for a background check.

Grocery stores swamped. Now gun stores, too.

The I-Team checked other gun stores -- found the same thing. Pictures from one other business show empty shelves for guns and ammo. Even at a store normally closed on Monday, we saw a steady stream of customers pulling up looking inside.

Big spike in recent days. But, the I-Team also checked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and we found gun sales in Ohio have been going up for weeks.

A woman we met at the gun store walked out with ammunition for herself and her son.

She said, “I’m thinking people breaking into homes and trouble like that could start especially if they shut us down for weeks, and weeks, and weeks.

Can’t shoot a virus. But more and more people want to be ready for whatever happens with the fallout.

Background checks can be done at a gun store by phone or through a computer, so people checking clear can even go home with their new gun that same day.