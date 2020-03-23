I-Team gets action for retirement home residents not getting mail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) -- Hundreds of elderly residents at Laurel Lake Retirement Community were overjoyed when they saw a U.S. Postal truck pull up to the facility Monday.

“Finally, we got mail,” said Anita Foote, who lives at the Hudson facility.

About 500 residents at the retirement facility have not received any mail since last week.

Residents say that has caused major issues because many receive prescriptions, bills, and letters from loved ones.

Officials at Laurel Lake say the reason the residents haven’t gotten their mail is because anyone who enters the building is required to have have their temperature taken as a way to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and postal carriers are not consenting to that test.

“The federal post master is not allowing their mail delivery people to have their temperatures taken and state law is saying anyone who enters here needs to have their temperature taken so the reality is residents here at Laurel Lake are smack in the middle,” said Hudson Councilman Chris Foster.

So on Monday, Foster and State Representative Casey Weinstein went to the facility. They waited for the mail truck and then spent the next three hours sorting and delivering the letters.

“We are just glad we could help,” Weinstein said.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman and Congressman David Joyce are also trying to help fund a solution to the matter.

“I am very grateful to the two here sorting and to anyone that can help us,” Foote said. “Not getting the mail cuts us off from people and it’s not a good situation.”