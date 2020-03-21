1  of  3
I-TEAM: First coronavirus-related death reported in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The I-TEAM has learned that an Erie County man, who tested positive for coronavirus, has died.

Sources say the 85-year-old passed away at the hospital on Friday.

According to a news release on the Erie County Health Department’s website, he was the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

“This virus is believed to be present in many areas of the state, including those counties who have not yet received a test result confirming COVID-19,” the release states.

The health commissioner is expected to provide more information on Saturday.

