Erie County officials say coronavirus death is ‘striking reminder’ to help stop spread

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Officials in Erie County say the death of an 85-year-old man, from complications related to the coronavirus, is a “striking reminder” for everyone to heed the precautions to help stop the spread of the virus.

The man was the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

“We are sad to report that an 85-year-old male from Erie County, Ohio has passed away from complications related to COVID-19 on the evening of March 20, 2020,” a release from Erie County Health Commissioner Pete Schade said. “ This was Erie County, Ohio’s first confirmed COVID-19 case. According to the CDC older adults, age 65 years and older are at higher risk for severe illness. COVID-19 is a new disease and we are learning more about it every day. “

Erie County Health Department officials are reminding everyone to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes, cover cough/sneezes with your arm, and stay home if sick.