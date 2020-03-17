Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned that all Cuyahoga County buildings will be closed to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18.

The county says that all non-essential employees will work from home or be placed on paid leave.

This announcement comes just hours after the Ohio Department of Health confirmed 67 coronavirus cases in the state, 31 of which are in Cuyahoga County.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish released the following statement regarding this decision:

“To help better protect our County residents and County employees, I have made the decision to close all County buildings to the public until further notice, effective March 18. I am making this decision to ensure that we as a County are doing all we can to prevent the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19. We will still be providing critical services, and you can find more information on this on the Cuyahoga County website. This is a fast-moving situation and we are all working to keep our residents and our employees safe while maintaining critical services. Thank you to our residents and our employees for your patience during this time and please stay safe and healthy.”

The county says, however, that their departments will still maintain crucial services during this closure. A list of critical services that are available either online, by phone or via email is below:

The state and Governor Mike DeWine have already taken several steps aimed at reducing the spread if COVID-19 and protecting the health and safety of Ohioans. They include:

Extending spring break for all Ohio schools by 3 weeks

Banning gatherings of 100 people or more

Closing all restaurants and bars

Closing fitness centers, gyms, bowling alleys, public rec centers, movie theaters, indoor water parks, and trampoline parks

Postponing in-person voting for Ohio's primary election until June 2

Citizens are also encouraged to practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and avoid unnecessary travel or contact with others.

