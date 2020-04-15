I-Team: Cleveland police union asks for hazard pay amid coronavirus outbreak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned Cleveland police are asking for hazard pay since they are putting themselves at risk patrolling the streets during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The union has sent a letter to City Hall asking for $1200 per officer for each month the mayor’s proclamation of civil emergency is in effect.

Cleveland Police Patrolman’s Association President Jeff Follmer said the officers are at greater risk of exposure and are incurring extra expenses sanitizing uniforms and gear.

The I-TEAM has put in requests to the Mayor’s office for comment.

We’ve reported the police department has given officers masks to help protect themselves.

This week a local company helped disinfect cars.

But, we’ve also shown you how many officers also have been given rain ponchos donated from an amusement park to wear for protection when entering into a home where they know they could be exposed to the virus.

A handful of city officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Police have been told to limit routine contacts with citizens as much as possible to help limit potential exposure to the virus.

Crime stats reviewed by the I-TEAM show arrests are down by nearly half, and traffic stops have fallen sharply.