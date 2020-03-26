I-Team: Cleveland EMS worker tests positive for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Multiple sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team a Cleveland EMS worker has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This comes to light one day after the city issued a new order telling EMS employees what to do if they test positive and what must happen after that for them to go back to work.

Cleveland City Hall didn’t respond to specific questions about the EMS worker who has tested positive.

The city says it is not discussing “demographic” information about anyone testing positive in Cleveland to help maintain confidentiality.

The I-Team reviewed an email sent out by executives with C.A.R.E., the EMS union.

The letter says union leaders and others will reach out to the people who’ve worked closely with the employee who just tested positive.

Wednesday, the I-Team revealed how Cleveland EMS is putting ambulances through a deep cleaning, sometimes daily, to try to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The new order just sent out this week also tells EMS crews to be prepared and know they could possibly be exposed on every call.