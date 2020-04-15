I-TEAM: Cardiac arrest patients not rushed to Cleveland ER due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found if you go into cardiac arrest in Cleveland, you might not get rushed to the hospital to try to save your life if you also have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a life and death emergency, you might expect an ambulance to quickly take you to the ER. But the I-TEAM has uncovered a new policy for Cleveland EMS when someone’s heart stops.

Now, if you go into cardiac arrest and you have the coronavirus, city paramedics will not immediately take you to the hospital.; they may not take you at all.

A closer look at the policy shows, “The protocol…has been updated to encourage field termination in more cases for patients with known or suspected COVID-19…”

“…After 20 minutes of EMS care..terminate resuscitative efforts and DO NOT transport to the hospital…”

In other words, when someone believed to be positive for COVID-19 goes into cardiac arrest, Cleveland EMS crews have been told to try to revive the person at the scene. Don’t load-up the person and take off to the hospital.

And, if you can’t bring back a pulse and breathing in the field, don’t do any more.

Over two days, the I-TEAM made multiple attempts to have someone from Cleveland City Hall explain this and the reasoning behind it. A spokesperson has emailed more than once, “We’re looking into it.”

Nationwide, one city hit hard by COVID-19 made headlines for a similar policy.

We did a spot check and didn’t find any others locally.

Canton Fire Department Captain Pat Bodnar said, “Anything life or limb-threatening we take them to the hospital.”

The Canton Fire Department says its crews still take anyone to the emergency room in a life or death situation whether the call involves COVID-19 or not.

Capt. Bodnar said, “Regardless of anything. Whether they have COVID-19, or test positive, or are suspected positive, or whatever, we are transporting.”

To be clear, Cleveland EMS still wants you to call 911 for any kind of heart trouble. But the new policy shows a new way of handling patients when their heart stops.