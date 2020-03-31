I-Team: Call for gas stations to provide hand sanitizer due to COVID-19

(WJW) — A Cleveland councilman has reached out to the FOX 8 I TEAM saying he’s calling on all corner stores and gas stations to provide hand sanitizer at gas pumps due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Councilman Kevin Conwell says he’s even reaching out to the governor’s office asking him to consider issuing a statewide order.

Conwell says he also wants drug stores to provide sanitizer where people pick up prescriptions and pay.

He says, ideally, he’d like businesses to do it voluntarily.

Conwell says he is also asking Cleveland City Council to pass a resolution calling on businesses to put out hand sanitizer to help in any way possible in the fight to stop COVID19.

And, the councilman says he’s also getting interest from local lawmakers in Akron.