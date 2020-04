ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) – The Ashtabula County Health Department confirms the first fatality from the coronavirus.

Health Commissioner Raymond Saporito told the Fox 8 I-Team that an 84-year-old resident died Thursday from complications related to COVID-19. He said no other information could be released at this time.

The county now has 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Saporito urges everyone to do what they can to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.