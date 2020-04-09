I-Team: 11 inmates at Cuyahoga County Jail test positive for coronavirus

1  of  2
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed that 11 inmates at the Cuyahoga County Jail have tested positive for coronavirus.

There is an additional suspected case, according to the I-Team.

That’s about double the number of cases the jail had last week.

At that time Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said, “We are prepared for this.”

In the previous cases, the sheriff said all the inmates were in quarantine and had been at the jail for some time.

The combined cases for Cleveland and Cuyahoga County is 960.

