‘I intend to wear a mask’: Governor DeWine encourages Ohioans to wear masks in public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine is encouraging Ohioans to wear masks when they go out in public.

This comes just one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines encouraging all Americans to wear a non-medical, cloth face-covering in public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"For days that I'm in the public, I intend to wear a mask," the Governor said during a news conference Saturday. "Not an N95 mask, but one that Fran DeWine made. There are limitations to them, but masks help. Wearing a mask should be accepted. We won't require them in Ohio, but I intend on wearing one and you should consider doing so."

Manufactured masks, such as N95 masks, should be reserved for healthcare workers. They are already in short supply and are needed by people on the front lines of treating people with COVID-19.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton reiterates that wearing a cloth face covering is not a substitution for social distancing.

"We are flattening the curve, but we can't let up," Dr. Acton said. "Masks are going to be in addition to what we're doing with social distancing, not as a substitution."

The CDC says wearing the masks could help prevent the virus from spreading between asymptomatic people. This latest recommendation is the result of new data suggesting people without symptoms may account for a significant amount of transmission.

Click here to read the CDC's recommendations regarding wearing cloth face coverings.