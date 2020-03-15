‘I can’t tell you how sorry I am’: Gov. DeWine orders restaurants and bars to move to delivery and carryout only

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says to stop the coronavirus pandemic, the state will take another step to stop the spread of the virus.

"All bars in the state and all restaurants will close at 9 o'clock tonight," the governor said Sunday afternoon.

"We've talked a lot in the last few days about social distancing and the necessity that people remain apart - at least 6 feet."

"How long this order will be in effect we don't frankly know..as long as it needs to." Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

DeWine says delivery and carry-out is still allowed.

"If you can walk in and buy a doughnut, buy coffee and walk out, that's okay. What we can't have is people congregating."

"I think of all the places that I've eaten across the state of Ohio, many small business owners who this is going to hurt greatly. I'm also aware of the many fine people who work at these establishments, work at these restaurants, work at the bars who will not have a job."

"I have some idea of that suffering and I can't tell you how sorry I am." Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

"Our goal for everyone to get through this," DeWine said.

The governor says they will put new unemployment measures in place to help people affected by the coronavirus.

