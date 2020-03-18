Huron County reports first case of coronavirus

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Huron County Health Department says there is a presumptive positive case of coronavirus.
Tuesday the state confirmed there were 67 total cases in the state.
However, Huron County’s case will likely be updated in Wednesday afternoon’s press conference.
Other cases reported are: Belmont (2), Butler (6), Coshocton (2), Cuyahoga (31), Darke (1), Franklin (4), Geauga (1), Lake (1), Lorain (4), Lucas (1), Mahoning (1), Medina (3), Stark (3), Summit (4), Trumbull (2), Tuscarawas (1)