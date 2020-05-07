LIVE: Hundreds registered for Cleveland food bank distribution

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Greater Cleveland Food Bank says nearly 1,500 people have registered for Thursday’s food distribution.
It will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the City of Cleveland Municipal Lot.
The food bank will distribute fresh produce and shelf-stable product.
The Cleveland Division of Police, Ohio Military Reserve, and Ohio National Guard members are helping with traffic control.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol will help with client check-in.
New this week, the Rock Hall’s music van will be on-site to add some entertainment for guests and volunteers.
More than 16,000 families have been served at the weekly drive-thru distributions, according to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
You have to register to get food.
When you do that, you’ll need to visit WeFeedCle.Org or call (216)738-2067.
You’ll get a registration number, which you’ll need to place in your window and empty your trunk before going to the distribution.
These measures have been put in place to make it a contactless event.
Click here for more on the Greater Cleveland Food Bank
DIRECTIONS:
- Traffic coming from the east (on Rt#2 or I 90 westbound) follow Rt#2 use the S. Marginal Exit #106 to get to the Muni Lot
- Traffic from the south I-71 and I-90 east travel to East 55th exit 175, where they will make a right and another immediate right onto the S. Marginal Rd.
- All other traffic should start at E.55 and S. Marginal and travel west on the S. Marginal to the Muni Lot