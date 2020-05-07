LIVE: Hundreds registered for Cleveland food bank distribution

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Greater Cleveland Food Bank says nearly 1,500 people have registered for Thursday’s food distribution.

It will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the City of Cleveland Municipal Lot.

The food bank will distribute fresh produce and shelf-stable product.

The Cleveland Division of Police, Ohio Military Reserve, and Ohio National Guard members are helping with traffic control.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will help with client check-in.

New this week, the Rock Hall’s music van will be on-site to add some entertainment for guests and volunteers.

More than 16,000 families have been served at the weekly drive-thru distributions, according to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

You have to register to get food.

When you do that, you’ll need to visit WeFeedCle.Org or call (216)738-2067.

You’ll get a registration number, which you’ll need to place in your window and empty your trunk before going to the distribution.

These measures have been put in place to make it a contactless event.

Click here for more on the Greater Cleveland Food Bank

DIRECTIONS:

Traffic coming from the east (on Rt#2 or I 90 westbound) follow Rt#2 use the S. Marginal Exit #106 to get to the Muni Lot

Traffic from the south I-71 and I-90 east travel to East 55th exit 175, where they will make a right and another immediate right onto the S. Marginal Rd.

All other traffic should start at E.55 and S. Marginal and travel west on the S. Marginal to the Muni Lot