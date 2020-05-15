LIVE: Hundreds of new coronavirus cases reported in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Board of Health (CCBH) will update the county response to coronavirus Friday morning.

CCBH reports 2,208 cases.

That’s an increase of 211 COVID-19 cases in one week.

We’ll learn if that jump is due to increased testing.

CCBH announced last week that they would soon be receiving about 30,000 tests.

However, CCBH lists 475 of its cases as “probable,” which means they have had direct exposure and coronavirus symptoms but have not been able to get a test.

CCBH lists 748 people as recovered.

The death toll stands at 127.

That’s an increase of 22 lives lost since last week.

Press conference updates

County Executive Armond Budish, CCBH commissioner Terry Allan, and CCBH Director Dr. Heidi Gullett are scheduled to speak

Dr. Thomas Gilson, Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner is also scheduled to speak

Budish says 1400 businesses have applied for the second round of small business loans

Budish says businesses can apply for PPE loans here

Budish is encouraging people who are unemployed to log onto Ohio Means Jobs

(216)801-2778 is the number to call for the Early Childhood Mental Health program

Dr. Gilson says most coronavirus deaths don’t come under the jurisdiction of the medical examiner’s office

Dr. Gilson says we’ve seen a 10% increase in fatalities in the last month over previous years

Dr. Gilson is addressing what constitutes classifying a coronavirus death

“We’re not hiding deaths, we’re not overreporting deaths,” Dr. Gilson says

The CDC gave guidance for classifying and tracking coronavirus deaths, which the county is following

“Many of the people who have passed away had underlying illnesses,” Gilson says

“Our testing has been a repeated stumbling block,” Dr. Gilson says

“It would be foolish if someone who died in a car accident who also tested positive for COVID-19 was classified as COVID-19 death,” Dr. Gilson says

“Misinformation is worse than no information,” Dr. Gilson says

“It’s a serious disease. Thousands of people in our country have died from COVID-19,” Dr. Gilson says

“We are preparing for the possibility of a fall surge,” Allan says

Allan is talking about the effort to get more testing in Cuyahoga County