LIVE: Hundreds of new coronavirus cases reported in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Board of Health (CCBH) will update the county’s coronavirus response Friday morning.
CCBH reports 2,517 cases in addition to 1,319 reported by the Cleveland Department of Public Health.
That’s an increase of 263 COVID-19 cases in the last week.
That could be due in part to increased testing.
CCBH reports 168 COVID-19 deaths in addition to 48 in the City of Cleveland.
887 people have been cleared or recovered from coronavirus.
Friday we’ll learn more about the latest demographic breakdown in the county and whether they’ve been able to increase testing.
Press conference update
- Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, CCBH Director Dr. Heidi Gullett, Romona Brazile in CCBH Prevention and Wellness, and Health Commissioner Terry Allan are expected to speak
- Budish is talking about an executive order signed last week requiring masks at county buildings
- “The virus hasn’t gone away. It’s still there,” Budish said in a warning to people about continuing social distancing over the Memorial Day holiday weekend
- Budish is warning about the possibility of contact tracing scams
- Legitimate health investigators will not ask you for banking information or your social security number
- Allan is talking about the state mandates for restarting Ohio
- “Ohio saw its largest daily increase since May 8 just yesterday,” Allan says
- “We have a shared responsibility to look out for our neighbor,” says Allan
- “We will continue to see cases, and we will continue to see fatalities,” Allan says
- CCBH cases total 2,517
- CCBH reports most recent cases were reported May 18
- Only 415 of CCBH cases have required hospitalized
- CCBH says no reports of Pediatric multi-symptom inflammatory syndrome in our community
- Data shows continued rise of COVID-19 cases in our community
- 42% of coronavirus cases have pre-existing conditions
- CCBH reports 168 COVID-19 deaths
- The dates of deaths are March 20 – May 21
- The youngest person lost to COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County is 49
- “We have flattened the curve in Ohio,” says Dr. Heidi Gullett
- “We still see that we have lots of cases with prioritized testing, meaning that not everyone who needs a case can get it,” Dr. Gullett says
- The zip code map shows more dark green areas for Cuyahoga County, which reflects the highest number of cases in the area
- Hospital utilization rates show an increase of 5% in needs for critical care beds
- 22,356 people have been tested for coronavirus
- 7.1% of people who were tested received a positive test
- Just over 14,000 were tested last week