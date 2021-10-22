Hundreds of CVS locations in Ohio offering COVID boosters for those eligible

CLEVELAND (WJW) — CVS today announced that 400 Ohio pharmacy locations in their stores are now offering the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot to those eligible populations starting today, according to a release.

This is in addition to the previously authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster.

Here’s what to keep in mind to determine if you’re eligible:

  • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series
  • People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series
  • People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk
  • People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNa primary series

The CDC also recommends a booster shot for patients who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, are 18 and older and were vaccinated two or more months ago. 

If you have a preference on vaccine type – Pfizer, Moderna or J&J – new CDC guidance says you can get a different booster than you originally received, which is mix-and-match dosing for booster shots.

You can make an appointment at CVS.com or through the CVS App.

