Hundreds of COVID-19 test kits damaged during shipment to local health department

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Hundreds of COVID-19 test kits were deemed unusable after they were damaged during shipment to the Summit County Health Department.

Health Commissioner Donna Skoda tells FOX 8 that the tests were returned to the state, but the setback hurts the local health department’s ability to expand its testing at a time when it may be needed the most.

The kits are shipped packed in styrofoam which is then supposed to be placed in a cardboard container. For these 800 test kits the styrofoam was not placed in a box.

Skoda says they are expected to be packed with ice to keep the kits cold and because the styrofoam was damaged during shipment the integrety of the tests was questionable.

The kits were expected to be used to help the department conduct additional testing at places including nursing homes.

The state of Ohio has prioritized people living in “congregate living” conditions, including nursing homes, among their top tiers for testing.

Because tests have been in short supply, only those who are the most ill have been tested.

*Read more stories about the impact of the coronavirus, here.*

“Its been a struggle because one way you contain disease is, you identify where its at and you track backwards and with the testing being in short supply, we have only been able to test the most at risk groups,” said Skoda.

“What we now know is that there are individuals that can be asymptomatic for quite a period of time shedding virus that can get people sick without even knowing they are sick. So we were hopeful that we could start doing some of the staff as well that still felt well in order to see if they in fact were spreading the disease,” she added.

The setback also happens at a time when the state is opening up again, allowing retail stores and restaurants to open with restrictions.

The step forward for the economy is expected to come at an increased risk of people getting COVID-19, so the need for testing is also expected to increase.

“It’s very important because right now not having enough tests we are forced to say someone is presumptive or you may have had it and we try to find out where you have been and who you have been with. And so what we need to be able to do is to test a lot of people and test quickly,” said Skoda.

The state is expected to replace the damaged tests, but until that happens, the Summit County Department of Public Health continues to operate by closely guarding what tests it has and making careful decisions about who does, and who does not get tested.

Related Content Ohio’s voluntary coronavirus antibody testing to start next week Video Video

Senate back in session; lawmakers turn down COVID-19 testing Video Video

Lake County releases new zip code data showing coronavirus cases in the area Video Video