Hundreds of coronavirus cases linked to teens in Summit County; health department recommends schools start remotely

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Ultimately the decision is left to the school districts, but Summit County Public Health (SCPH) is identifying five reasons why the school year should start remotely for most students.

SCPH outlined them in a press release about its recommendations for the 2020-2021 school year.

271 kids under the age of 19 have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Summit County

SCPH has investigated multiple outbreaks with sports practice

Testing is limited for children under 18

Coronavirus hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and patients who need ventilator support are on the rise, according to SCPH

Summit County has been in the red or orange categories in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System through the month of July

Summit County is currently in an orange alert, which SCPH says means all interactions outside of the household should be limited.

SCPH says students with special needs who need in-person instruction to have access to small in-person groups.

SCPH also recommends fall contact sports inter-team play be postponed.

SCPH will hold a briefing about the recommendations Monday at 1 p.m.