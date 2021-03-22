Hugs, at last: Ohio easing rules on nursing home visitations

COLUMBUS (WJW/AP) — A year into the coronavirus pandemic, Ohio is easing some restrictions on nursing home and assisted living visitations, Gov. Mike DeWine announced during a press conference Monday.

The Ohio orders are meant to be simple, straightforward, and as DeWine described, encourage people to visit their loved ones. He said the state guidelines are in line with federal regulations, which recommended earlier this month that facilities ease visit restrictions as numbers of COVID infections dwindle.

For all visits to nursing homes and assisted living, general rules remain the same:

Visitors need to have their temperature taken upon arrival

Visitors must sign into a logbook for contact tracing purposes

Visitors need to continue wearing masks and wash hands

living facilities must still follow sanitization practices

Visitors must schedule in advance

DeWine then announced multiple changes to Ohio’s guidelines, including that when all criteria is met, nursing homes and assisted living places must offer visitation access. He also said that vaccinated residents are allowed to touch visitors while wearing masks and have a minimum of 30 minute visitation time in a resident’s private room if they choose.

“Previously being able to hug was certainly discouraged, that has been changed,” DeWine said.

Compassionate care visits continue to be allowed, DeWine made clear.