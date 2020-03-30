Huge percentage of cases in Ohio are requiring hospitalization, ODH director says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) -- Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton provided an update on how hospitals are doing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
She said a huge percentage of cases in Ohio are requiring hospitalization, which is why they are working to create more available space and gather more supplies.
"What the general and I are working on with all of our hospital CEOs is basically doubling that capacity again, at least doubling what they already do and with that, they need all the increased equipment, all the increased staff and of the course the locations," said Dr. Acton.
As of right now, there is a 54% occupancy of beds and 30% of ventilators are in use.
She said 22,275 people have been tested so far. Of that, there are currently 1,933 confirmed cases, 39 deaths, 475 hospitalizations, and 163 people in the ICU.