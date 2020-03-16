Hudson schools alert parents about confirmed COVID-19 case of family member of student.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSON (WJW)-Hudson school parents have now gotten a letter alerting them their children may have been exposed to a student who has a family member that tested positive for COVID-19.

“Last evening, we received notification through social media that the parent of a Hudson Middle School student may have a confirmed case of COVID-19,” the letter from Hudson Schools Superintendent Phil Herman states. “Summit County Public Health confirmed the case this morning. The family has one school-age child currently in the Hudson City School District. Summit County Public Health confirmed that this student is in quarantine and is being monitored. “

The letter further states that Summit County Public Health officials indicated that once there is a confirmed positive case, each known contact who needs to be quarantined according to existing protocols will be contacted.

“The Summit County Public Health Department completed their calls to contacts last night. If you have not been contacted, you are not considered at risk as a result of this case,” the letter stated. “Regardless, this case demonstrates that there is community spread of the virus in our community, and it is essential that we follow the recommendations of the CDC regarding prevention of the spread of the virus.”