Hudson church now requiring masks at Easter services

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — A Hudson church that announced masks would be optional during Easter services now says it will enforce mask use.

Christ Community Chapel announced on its Facebook page last week that masks would be optional at many of its holiday services, despite an ongoing state health order requiring face coverings at indoor locations. (Watch our previous report on Christ Community Chapel in the video above.)

The church said Thursday that, based on conversations with local health officials, it planned to enforce mask use in all services.

“After conversations with the county health department and a more clear understanding of our exemptions, we have adjusted our protocols for this weekend and are enforcing mask use in all services. We have sent an update to our congregation to let them know,” Christ Community Chapel Executive Director of Staff and Development Stacey DiNardo said in an email to FOX 8 News.

An Ohio health order implemented in July requires face coverings at any indoor location that is not a residence, including churches. However, the officiant of a religious service is exempt from the mandate.