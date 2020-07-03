How to protect yourself from coronavirus while celebrating the 4th of July this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Even though the number of COVID-19 cases is rising in Ohio, health experts say it’s still possible to enjoy the 4th of July weekend.

They recommend celebrating outdoors and limiting the number of people present.

“This virus loves to spread in enclosed areas, so if you are outside where the wind is blowing and it’s a lot easier for people to stay apart ,that makes it a lot harder for this virus to spread from person to person,” said Dr. Frank Esper, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with the Cleveland Clinic.

Esper also suggests serving guests individual plates rather than buffet style, a concern shared by Dr. Claudia Hoyen of University Hospitals.

“What we dont want is everybody touching the exact same utensils and then perhaps touching their face or their nose or their mouth because it will spread that way if you have it on your hands and then you touch something else,” said Hoyen, who is the Co-Director of Infection Control for the University Hospitals Health System.

She said you should also be cautious in beach settings with large crowds.

Cleveland Metroparks has posted rules and recommendations on its properties reminding guests to practice social distancing.

“All park guests must follow CDC guidelines and stay socially distant. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and group gatherings of more than 10 people are discouraged.”

As for fireworks displays, Dr. Esper said you should try to keep your distance there too and perhaps stay in your cars or stand further back.

“Maybe instead of going to the large field where the fireworks is being held but staying back on a road, maybe on a sidewalk where you don’t see as many people crowded into one area, you are seeing the fireworks afar,” said Esper.

If you do find yourself in large crowds or within close proximity to others, he said it is best to wear a mask.