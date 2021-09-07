How to get a free at-home COVID-19 test in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Many libraries across Ohio will have free rapid at-home COVID-19 tests available for people who are concerned about a recent exposure.

246 libraries were given more than 53,000 tests by the state for more free public access.

The tests are available to anyone.

“As the Delta variant spreads across the state and our students and teachers head back to school, there has been renewed interest in testing for COVID-19,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “These tests – and Ohio’s amazing network of public libraries – make it easier than ever for Ohioans to get tested and to ensure that we are limiting the spread of the Delta variant.”

The test is packaged with a telehealth session to oversee test and administration and result reporting.

“Until more people are vaccinated, testing will be an important tool, and we are committed to making it easy to access,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health.

“Our partnerships with libraries to make the at-home rapid tests accessible and convenient are a real breakthrough in our ability to get as many Ohioans tested as possible.”

Click here to find available tests.