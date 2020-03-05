How stores are handling the coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Businesses are changing their policies are they deal with the spread of coronavirus and the high demand for cleaning products.

Acme Fresh Market: Hand sanitizer is limited to customers with loyalty cards. They can buy three, 8-ounce bottles per week.

Discount Drug Mart: There is a limit of two, 8-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer per customer. Customers are also limited to two boxes of masks each.

Giant Eagle: The grocery store is encouraging customers to take advantage of sanitizing wipes at the entrances for their shopping carts and baskets. Customers who are sick should consider using curbside or home delivery services. Employees are reminded to stay home when they feel ill. Giant Eagle said it's working to make sure essential health and household products are available.

Starbucks: The global coffee shop chain is pausing the use of personal cups and "for here" ware, but will continue to honor the 10 cent discount for anyone who brings in a personal cup or asks for "for here" ware.

