How schools across Northeast Ohio are dealing with cases of COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — School districts in Northeast Ohio are responding to confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a variety of ways.

Cleaning crews were at Lorain’s Hawthorne Elementary School Wednesday after a teacher there tested positive for COVID-19. The district said it’s in contact with Lorain County Public Health for guidance and contact tracing.

“Every case is a little different than the next one, so our contact tracers have gotten really good at understanding who is a close contact and who isn’t,” said Lorain County Health Commissioner Dave Covell.

It’s the latest district responding to confirmed cases in schools, with each relying on reopening plans they have developed.

“If they’re following all the rules of the plan, they’ll have a mask on, they’ll be separated with distance, they may not have any people that need to be quarantined in that classroom setting,” Covell said.

That’s the case in North Ridgeville where, despite a North Ridgeville High School student testing positive for COVID-19, no other students are being instructed to quarantine.

Superintendent Roxann Ramsey-Caserio said that’s due to limited exposure, in part because of precautions the district has taken to reopen, including requiring social distancing at all times and masks.

“I believe due to those pretty strict procedures we have in place, we have not been in a situation where we have had to quarantine students large groups of students due to this case or any students in particular to this case,” Ramsey-Caserio said.

However, the Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools sent a letter to families Tuesday instructing all eighth grade students at Eastlake Middle School to quarantine for nearly two weeks after a student there tested positive.

The district said the decision was made in consultation with Lake County health officials.

The Lake County General Health District told FOX 8 News it helped to determine close contacts of the infected student, but the district went a step further and took a stricter approach to quarantine the larger student body.

Districts are required to report positive cases to their local health department within 24 hours, but the response is left up to each district.

“Some schools, some cities have taken the hard line and said no out of an abundance of caution, we’re going to quarantine everybody, and others work with us and say let’s identify close contacts, quarantine those and let parents know,” said Suzanne Hrusch, Program Manager for Schools with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

CCBH has developed a decision tree chart to help districts decide who should be asked to quarantine.

“General guidance for quarantine and isolation are set in stone, but how they interpret what they will do in response, yes, it varies according to each school,” Hrusch said.

Covell said so far, there have not been cases of the virus spreading in Lorain County schools.

“If they keep up the good work, I think we can make sure it does not get to a situation where we have to close the entire school,” he said.

He also reminded that students often contract the illness at social events outside of school and said parents are key to preventing that kind of exposure.

