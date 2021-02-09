How many weekly doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is provided at state & local levels?

​​CLEVELAND(WJW) – Thousands of eligible people across Northeast Ohio are still waiting for a COVID-19 vaccination even though they qualify for a shot.

A Cuyahoga County Board of Health spokesperson confirms “thousands” are also waiting for their first and second doses in both the Phase 1A and 1B group. CCBH said the number of doses received to date over a six-week period is approximately 3,300. A large amount of those doses were provided during the first week of vaccination. Each week CCBH typically receives 1,200 doses.

Vaccine quantity continues to remain a problem at area health departments including Geauga Public Health. The health commissioner announced this week they will not begin vaccinations of the 65 and above age group due to receiving only 100 to 200 doses of vaccine per week.

The Ohio Department of Health reports they receive an average of 170,000 doses a week. Those doses are then sent to about 700 providers.

Fox 8 reported Summit County Public Health received between 500 to 600 doses per week despite vaccine registrations of 80,000 people.

Monday a spokesperson for Governor DeWine said “Ohio is right where it should be in terms of administering the vaccine.”