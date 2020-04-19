How COVID-19 payment accommodations may affect your credit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many businesses are offering relief on bills to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.

If you’re in need of payment accommodation, contact your creditors to find out what’s available, and document the details of any agreements.

Remember to change automatic payments for accounts you don’t have to pay or pay in full. Then check your credit reports to make sure accounts are reported correctly.

Thanks to the CARES Act, accounts that had been in good standing will still be reported to credit bureaus as “current” while payment accommodations are in place.

Taking time to protect your credit can help preserve your options in case you need to borrow.

