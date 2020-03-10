How businesses are handling the coronavirus outbreak

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Businesses are changing their policies as they deal with the spread of coronavirus, from increased cleaning to limits on products to new time-off policies.

Acme Fresh Market: Hand sanitizer is limited to customers with loyalty cards. They can buy three, 8-ounce bottles per week.

American Airlines: AA said its cleaning practices have always met or exceeded CDC guidelines. International flights and aircraft with additional time on the ground receive a detailed 30-point cleaning package each day. All of our aircraft also undergo a deep cleaning procedure on a regularly scheduled basis. All catering equipment on key international flights is undergoing additional sanitation and disinfection procedures.

Delta: The airline said it uses high-grade, EPA-registered disinfectant on all flights, a new fogging process and a state-of-the-art air circulation system. Delta waived many changes fees as travelers adjust plans.

Discount Drug Mart: There is a limit of two, 8-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer per customer. Customers are also limited to two boxes of masks each.

Frontier Airlines: The airline said it has “significantly amplified” its well-establishing cleaning protocols. Staff is training in handling potentially ill passengers.

Giant Eagle: The grocery store is encouraging customers to take advantage of sanitizing wipes at the entrances for their shopping carts and baskets. Customers who are sick should consider using curbside or home delivery services. Employees are reminded to stay home when they feel ill. Giant Eagle said it’s working to make sure essential health and household products are available.

Southwest Airlines: The airlines said it spends more than six hours cleaning each aircraft every night. Southwest enhanced its cleaning procedures to use a hospital-grade disinfectant throughout the aircraft.

Starbucks: The global coffee shop chain is pausing the use of personal cups and “for here” ware, but will continue to honor the 10 cent discount for anyone who brings in a personal cup or asks for “for here” ware.

Target: Target said it is increasing staff for services like order pickup and drive up, as well as cleaning surfaces in checklanes and touchscreens at least every 30 minutes. Team members who are sick are encouraged to stay home. Key items may be limited per customer.

Walmart: Walmart enacted an emergency leave policy for its hourly workers. Employees can received up to two weeks pay if they’re required to quarantine by the government.