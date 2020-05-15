How are COVID-19 deaths counted? Cuyahoga County’s Medical Examiner explains

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – “Misinformation is worse than no information.”

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson wanted to provide some insight into how coronavirus deaths are counted during Friday’s briefing at the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

With more than 85,000 U.S. coronavirus deaths reported by Johns Hopkins University, Dr. Gilson addressed those who have questioned whether the data is accurate.

“There isn’t any pressure on me as a certifier or colleagues that I talk to at least, that there’s a desire to overreport how many people have died to make the crisis look worse or to underreport it to mitigate whatever agenda that might favor,” Dr. Gilson said.

“That’s not really a reality that has any basis in truth. We’re not hiding deaths. We’re not overreporting deaths.”

Dr. Gilson says the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and National Centers for Health Statistics (NCHS) gave guidance about what constitutes a COVID-19 death.

That guidance specifically states that a death cannot be certified as a coronavirus fatality if COVID-19 did not cause or contribute to the death.

You can read the outline here

“It would be foolish, I think we would all agree if somebody died in a car accident who had tested positive for COVID-19 that we would say, ‘That’s a COVID-19 death.’ That’s a car accident death, it’s not a COVID-19 death at all,” Dr. Gilson said.

“It’s a serious disease. Thousands of people in our country have died of COVID-19.”

“There are issues about COVID that are probably going to take months, if not years, to fully answer. Some of those we’re just going to have to wait for.”