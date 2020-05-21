Honoring class of 2020: Local high schools organize special parades for their seniors

*Watch the video above to see other high schools celebrating with parades.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Schools across Northeast Ohio are finding new ways to honor their seniors in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since mass gatherings aren’t allowed right now, many have decided to organize special parades instead. They’ve actually become quite popular.

SkyFOX has been soaring over these festivities all week long and will continue to provide live coverage both on air and online tonight starting at 6:30 p.m.

That’s when the seniors at Valley Forge High School in Parma will take off for their parade. Then at 7 p.m., Nordonia High School will do the same.

Many more communities are planning these car parades and SkyFOX will be there for those, as well.

It’s a special night for seniors. Don’t miss it from your Northeast Ohio graduation station, FOX 8.

Check out our FOX 8 senior send off gallery recognizing the class of 2020.

