Hofbrauhaus Cleveland closes after two employees test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hofbrauhaus Cleveland owners announced they are shutting down the downtown establishment until further notice, after two employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Despite the restaurant reportedly following the safety precautions set in place by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, the employees came down with the illness on July 6. In a Facebook statement, restaurant leaders said that transparency with their customers remains a top priority.

“We take our responsibility to the public very seriously,” the statement said. “We have decided to close our doors immediately until further notice as a precaution to keep our city, employees and valued guests safe to thoroughly clean and sanitize our entire facility following health officials’ guidelines before moving forward with any food services.”

Hofbrauhaus Cleveland is hardly the only restaurant or bar in the Cleveland area to have a sickened employee.

Throughout the state, cases of COVID-19 continue to surge, prompting Gov. DeWine to mandate that masks be mandatory in public in Cuyahoga County, along with six other counties.

All further announcements of when the German restaurant may reopen will be posted on its Facebook page.

