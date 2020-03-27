Hoda Kotb breaks down during ‘Today Show’ about coronavirus impact in New Orleans

(WJW) – “Today Show” anchor Hoda Kotb cried Friday morning on the air, showing that the anxiety of the coronavirus pandemic is affecting us all.

Kotb was wrapping up an interview with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees and his wife are donating $5 million to the city’s relief efforts.

“I’m sorry,” she said, taking a moment to gather herself.

“Hoda, I know it’s a lot,” Savannah Guthrie said on the air. “Hoda, I’m so sorry, hon. Take a moment. It’s a lot. I know where your heart is, my dear, I do.”

Hoda spent several years of her life living in New Orleans.