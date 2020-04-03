Hocking Hills State Park closes indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns

LOGAN, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has closed Hocking Hills State Park until further notice.

ODNR says the decision came in response to the Ohio Department of Health’s guidance regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

The park will close Friday, April 3 at sunset.

The closure includes Ash Cave, Cantwell Cliffs, Cedar Falls, Old Man’s Cave, Rock House, Whispering Cave and Conkle’s Hollow State Nature Preserve.

Magee Marsh Wildlife Area and the boardwalk trail at Maumee Bay State Park are also closed.

At this time, Hocking Hills is the only full park closure in the state park system.

Other facilities including lodges, campgrounds, cabins, golf courses, restrooms, shower houses, playgrounds, APV areas, horse camps, and state park marina buildings are closed.

Those with cabin or camping reservations will be contacted by park representatives if your reservation will need to be cancelled. Cancellations will be done automatically, and you will be given a full refund. Customers with day-use shelter reservations will be notified by the park staff about their reservations.

Meanwhile, all events scheduled within Ohio’s state park system have been suspended until at least May 15.

ODNR says they are working with ODH and Governor Mike DeWine. They are closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak and will make adjustments to operations as needed.