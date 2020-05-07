Hocking Hills cabins open to public while state park remains closed

LOGAN, Ohio (WJW) — Hocking Hills reopened its cabins to the public on Monday, although the park currently remains closed.

Hocking Hills State Park closed last month for an indefinite amount of time amid the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Hocking Hills Tourism Association, as of this week, guests can start reserving and renting cabins at the park.

The park will be implementing social distancing, taking extra sensitization precautions and utilizing a touch-free check-in process.

Campers are instructed to bring groceries from home or support local restaurants offering carryout, as officials want to limit exposure and safeguard supplies.

Visitors should also be aware that the park is still closed so they cannot access park’s trails, Ash Cave, Cantwell Cliffs, Cedar Falls, Conkle’s Hollow, Old Man’s Cave or the Rock House.

However, the Hocking Hills Tourism Association explains that most cabins sit on “significant acreage” and often have on-site hiking.

Other trails, forests and parks nearby Hocking Hills remain open and visitors are encouraged to explore them. Click here to view nearby state parks and forests that are open.

Additionally, Hocking Hills announced Thursday that beginning Tuesday, May 12 visitors will be able to participate in experiences like the High Rock Adventures and Hocking Hills Ecotours.

It is still unclear when the state park will fully reopen to the public. However, Governor Mike DeWine says he will be releasing guidance regarding camping in the next few days.

Click here to reserve a cabin.