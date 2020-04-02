Hobby Lobby agrees to close Ohio stores after cease-and-desist letter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Hobby Lobby will close its stores in Ohio Wednesday night after a cease-and-desist letter from Ohio Attorney General David Yost.
The arts and crafts retailer closed locations during Ohio’s stay-at-home order to stop the spread of coronavirus, then reopened them on Wednesday amid criticism.
“Now they’re open again — what’s changed? Neither the order, nor the seriousness of the health threat, for sure,” Yost posted on Twitter.
The attorney general sent a letter to the company’s general counselor. He said he received a phone call within an hour from a representative, who said Hobby Lobby would close in compliance.