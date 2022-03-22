(WJW) – Hillary Clinton announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Clinton took to Twitter Tuesday evening, saying that she has mild cold symptoms but is “feeling fine.”

“I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already!” she said in the tweet.

She also said that Bill tested negative, but they will both be quarantining until their family is in the clear.

Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she tested positive for COVID and wouldn’t be joining President Joe Biden to Europe for meetings on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, former president Barack Obama also said he tested positive with mild symptoms.