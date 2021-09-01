Highway 77 Music Festival postponed as COVID-19 cases rise

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– The Highway 77 Music Festival, set for Sept. 12 at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, was postponed because of increased COVID-19 cases.

The Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company said the festival will be rescheduled for the summer 2022 with the lineup and dates to be determined.

“The safety and health of all who visit the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls is our top priority. Even with the protocols we have in place to protect our guests, given this was slated to be a full day event, we felt it was best not to host the event at this time due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout Ohio,” said Mike Crawford, president and CEO for Hall of Fame Village, in a news release on Wednesday.

The day-long concert was scheduled to feature Dan + Shay, Maddie and Tae, Eric Paslay and Tyler Farr.

Refunds will be automatically issued, Hall of Fame Village said.