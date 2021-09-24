High school teams across Northeast Ohio scramble for opponents after canceled games

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – It is Week 6 of high school football and COVID has teams all across Northeast Ohio scrambling to find opponents after canceled games.

Buckeye kicked off against West Geauga Friday night in Medina after both teams lost after their original opponents to COVID.

“About 4 p.m. on Tuesday, we found out we lost a conference opponent in Parma. We went to work right away,” said Bucks athletic director Tom Harrington.

Harrington said the team talked to four other teams whose games were also canceled.

Ultimately, the district came to an agreement with West Geauga.

“We played four out of five of our first games away. Tonight is youth night and we really wanted that for our community,” said Harrington.

They are hardly alone. COVID has already made a mess of the regular-season schedule.

Fairview Park’s home game was canceled due to a case on the team.

Harrington said AD’s are reporting hundreds of individual games are being canceled.

For Buckeye, however, they are taking it one game at a time.

“In other sports, we’ve dealt with this for the past year and a half. It’s kind of normal to be flexible now,” said Harrington.

Buckeye is scheduled to play Normandy in a regular conference game next week.