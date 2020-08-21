High school sports get underway in Ohio; governor issues warning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – High school sports officially get underway Friday.

Northeast Ohio soccer and field hockey seasons begin today, while football, volleyball, and cross-country begin Monday.

The Ohio Department of Health issued guidelines this week for coronavirus safety measures for players, staff, and spectators.

Governor Mike DeWine said people’s decisions will ultimately guide whether kids are able to have their seasons.

“We want our kids to play sports. But we also know playing sports is a risk. We’re going to have to see how this goes. And so if it doesn’t work, if it doesn’t work, schools are going to know that pretty quick. Coaches are going to know that pretty quick,” he said.

The governor warned about an incident related to players in Wood County.

He says players from a sports team had a sleepover.

There are now nine confirmed coronavirus cases connected to it, according to the governor.

“What they do away from practice, what they do away from competition is just vitally important,” DeWine said.