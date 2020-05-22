High school athletes can resume training in Ohio next week

(WJW) – It is an important step in getting back to live sporting events in Ohio.

Thursday, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced athletes can resume skills training May 26.

“I know we are all enthusiastic about the day that competition for all sports can resume and the conversations are ongoing. They’re ongoing with the Ohio High School Athletic Association and others about how we can do that, and when we can do that. But for now, we’re focused on the next step of preparing for that day,” Husted said in a press conference.

Here are some of the guidelines:

A no-touch rule is in effect, meaning all individuals must avoid contact with others including huddles and handshakes

Scrimmages and games are not permitted

Parents and guardians are allowed at the practice facility

Coaches, players, and guardians are asked to self-check for symptoms prior to arriving at the facility

Read the full guidelines here

The plan requires all facilities to follow the same sanitation guidelines issued for gyms.

You can read that here.

The State issued guidelines for noncontact sports earlier this week.