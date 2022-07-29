(WJW) – Multiple Northeast Ohio counties have been rated to have high community levels of COVID-19.

The information comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Community levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Counties with high community levels include Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage, Erie, Huron, Sandusky, Richland, Trumbull and Mahoning.

The high community level designation for Cuyahoga prompted a new order for mask requirements in county buildings Friday.

According to the Ohio Hospital Administration (OHA), there are 1,195 people in the state’s hospitals who are being treated for COVID-19. Admissions are up in every age group, except for 18-29, which had the highest jump last week.

This week, ages 40 to 49 saw the most new COVID-19 admissions, OHA data shows. Thursday, 221 people were admitted to the hospital for COVID treatment.

In Northeast Ohio, admissions for people ages 60 to 69 are up 111.1% over the last week, according to OHA.

The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 29,876 COVID-19 cases for the past week, making it the fourth weekly increase.