High-contact sports wait for Ohio guidelines to resume during pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW)– While some sports leagues will play ball starting May 26, other sports are still waiting on word from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on when they can resume during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is difficult because we all want to get back to normal and sports is a big part of people’s lives,” said Rodger Smith, president of NEO Sports Plant in Euclid.

His 72,000-square-foot facility used to see thousands of people a week playing recreational sports. It’s been closed for months.

“Volleyball, basketball, baseball, bocce, cornhole, a little bit of soccer here and there. One thing about our facility is we do a little bit of everything,” Smith said.

Last week, DeWine said limited contact sports, like baseball and tennis, will be allowed to resume May 26. He said state officials are still working on guidelines for higher-contact sports like volleyball and basketball.

“We are getting asked a lot of questions we don’t know the answers to,” Smith said.

“We have a small time frame of the year when we can do our volleyball and outdoor activities,” said Geoff Moyse, who owns Razzles in Olmsted Falls. Razzles has five sand volleyball courts and two football fields worth of outdoor seating.

“We do leagues seen days a week and 400 teams play there in a week. We are looking to come back and we need some clarity. That’s what we don’t have. The volleyball world is in limbo,” Moyse said.

Mickey Vittardi, of Parma, is part of the governor’s sports leagues advisory group. That is the group in charge of developing statewide guidelines for adult and youth sports leagues to resume.

“Governor DeWine and his office have tried to do the very best they can allowing people to have outlets like youth and adult sports, at the same time keeping in mind the safety of everyone,” Vittardi said.

Vittardi said they had a meeting on higher-contact sports last week.

“These are some difficult decisions. We will do our best to finalize those things as soon as we can,” Vittardi said.