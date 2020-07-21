Here’s where to find free pop-up COVID-19 testing sites in Northeast Ohio this week

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health is hitting up Alliance and Rootstown this week offering free COVID-19 tests for all.

These pop-up events are part of the state’s ongoing effort to get more people tested in Ohio (as seen in the video above).

Anyone is allowed to get tested. No appointment is necessary and no doctor’s note is required. However, tests are on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited each day.

Looking for a map with #COVID19 testing sites in Ohio? Find our interactive map here: https://t.co/bqBb0ho1MV #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/DDRlpTzLK7 — Ohio Dept of Health (@OHdeptofhealth) July 18, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

July 21: College Plaza Location, 1150 E. State Street, Alliance, 1 p.m.-5p.m.

July 21: Northeast Ohio Medical University Campus Parking Lot “B” (south side of campus), 4209 State Route 44, Rootstown, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

July 23: Northeast Ohio Medical University Campus Parking Lot “B” (south side of campus), 4209 State Route 44, Rootstown, 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

July 25: Northeast Ohio Medical University Campus Parking Lot “B” (south side of campus), 4209 State Route 44, Rootstown, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Other testing locations will be announced shortly.

