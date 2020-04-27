What’s remaining closed in Ohio because of coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine listed a few industries that will begin reopening in May.

Those include manufacturing, distribution and office environments on May 4, and consumer, retail and services on May 12. But there is a longer list of businesses that will stay closed.

The following will remain closed under the stay-at-home orders:

K-12 schools.

Restaurants and bars. Carry-out and delivery services are permitted.

Personal appearance/beauty services. Includes hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body piercing locations, tanning facilities, massage therapy locations and similar businesses.

Older adult day care services and senior centers.

Adult day support or vocational habilitation services in congregate settings.

Rooming and boarding houses, and workers’ camps.

Entertainment/recreation/gymnasium sites. Includes, but is not limited to: All places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, such as: Laser tag facilities, roller skating rinks, ice skating rinks, arcades, indoor miniature golf facilities, bowling alleys, indoor trampoline parks, indoor water parks, arcades, and adult and child skill or chance game facilities remain closed. Gambling industries. Auditoriums, stadiums, arenas. Movie theaters, performance theaters, and concert and music halls Public recreation centers and indoor sports facilities. Parades, fairs, festivals and carnivals. Amusement parks, theme parks, outdoor water parks, children’s play centers, playgrounds and funplexes. Aquariums, zoos, museums, historical sites and similar institutions. Country clubs and social clubs. Spectator sports, recreational sports tournaments and organized recreational sports leagues. Health clubs, fitness centers, workout facilities, gyms and yoga studios. Swimming pools, whether public or private, except swimming pools for single households. Residential and day camps. Campgrounds, including recreational camps and recreational vehicle (RV) parks. Excludes people living in campground RVs with no other viable place of residence. Excludes people living in cabins, mobile homes, or other fixed structures that are meant for single families and where preexisting residential activity already has been established. (E.g., for people who have part-time preestablished residences at campgrounds for the summer months.)

