Here’s how to get more free at-home COVID tests

(WJW) — Every home in America will be able to get more free at-home COVID tests starting this week.

Back in January. Americans were able to order free tests through the U.S. government as part of the Biden Administration’s efforts to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

According to COVIDtests.gov, households are now able to order an additional four free tests. These rapid antigen tests can be taken anywhere and show results within 30 minutes.

The tests can be ordered online. All that’s needed to order is a name and residential address. No credit card, ID or health insurance information is required.

You should take an at-home test if:

You have fever, sore throat, runny nose or loss of taste or smell

You’ve been in close contact with a COVID-positive person within 5 days

You’re going to gather with someone at risk of severe disease

What if you test positive?

Check here for the latest CDC guidelines on quarantining and isolation.

What if you test negative?

You should test again within a few days with at least 24 hours between tests and follow the latest CDC guidance for self-⁠testing.

Click here to order your four tests online.

If you need help placing your order online, call 1-800-232-0233.