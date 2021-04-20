Here’s how far we are from COVID-19 herd immunity, Cleveland Clinic reports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – All U.S. adults became eligible for the coronavirus vaccine Monday.

Now a group of top health care institutions, including Cleveland Clinic, have teamed up to encourage people to get vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 50% of the population over 18 has received at least one vaccine dose.

To achieve herd immunity, health leaders say at least 75% of people in the U.S. need to be vaccinated.

Herd immunity occurs when a large portion of a community becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely.

The campaign is called “Get the Vaccine to Save Lives.”

The purpose is to educate people that the vaccines are safe and necessary to end the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and highly effective and offers our best hope for beating the disease,” said Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., Cleveland Clinic’s CEO and president. “We all want to see a return to our pre-COVID routines when we can once again gather safely with family and friends. To reach that goal, we must improve vaccination rates to achieve herd immunity.”

“We’re asking people to talk to their health care providers if they have questions and then get vaccinated,” says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic’s president and CEO. “The vaccine is our strongest asset to end the pandemic, and I urge everyone who is eligible to get whichever vaccine you’re first offered to save lives.”

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published March 30, 17% of the public say they will take a wait-and-see approach before getting it themselves, and another 20% say they will never get a vaccine or will only get it if required to do so for work, school or other activities.