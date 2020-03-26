Here to help: A list of food pantries offering assistance across Northeast Ohio

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — With the new “stay at home” order issued by Governor DeWine due to the coronavirus, more people are turning to local food pantries for help.
We have created a list of pantries across Northeast Ohio who can help those in need.
It’s important to note every pantry has their own hours and requirements.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
- Greater Cleveland Food Bank
- Harvest for Hunger
- May Dugan Center
- Fairview Park Hunger Center
- Hunger Center of St. Augustine
ERIE COUNTY:
- Care and Share of Erie County
- Salvation Army
- United Church of Christ Congregational
- Community Action Commission of Erie County
- New Day Family Resource Center
GEAUGA COUNTY:
- Geauga Hunger Task Force – United Way
- Burton Congregational Church
- Thompson United Methodist Church
- Newbury United Community
- Bainbridge Area Food For Friends
LAKE COUNTY:
LORAIN COUNTY:
MEDINA COUNTY:
PORTAGE COUNTY:
STARK COUNTY:
SUMMIT COUNTY:
- Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank
- United Way of Summit County
- Akron Summit Community Action – Springfield
- Akron Urban League
Know of a food pantry open in your area? Email us at TIPS@FOX8.COM.